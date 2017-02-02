Savannah City Council members pass St. Patrick's Day Festival resolution

Preparations are underway for the St. Patrick's Day Festival in Savannah, and Thursday, council members met to choose the dates and lock in the festival zone.

March 16, 17, and 18 are now officially the festival days for this year's celebration. As we told you earlier in the week, the increase in some festival-related prices is drawing some attention. The St. Patrick's Day committee, made up of nonprofits and business leaders, made the decision to raise the price of the wristband you have to purchase to be able to drink in the festival zone. Last year, wristbands were $5. This year, they will be $10.

In addition to the cost for bracelets going up, if you want to drink inside the festival zone, the price for party bus entry is also up this year.

One deputy assistant to the city manager says this is largely because of the costs to hold the three-day festival. That city official pointed out a specific example of the costs that nonprofits take on during the event. City staff told council members during the work session that they have seen a big increase in the number of party buses bringing St. Patrick's Day festival-goers over the past three or four years. To help with security and traffic control of those buses with 35 seats or more, the city will charge party bus companies $200, up from $35 last year.

"We are moving the buses around. That will take some more security on our part, and parking people, and forcing, and parking signs etc. So we feel like that's a pretty fair price," said Marty Johnson, Dep. Ass. to City Manager.

"One of the big risks I don't think people think about, the nonprofit takes, is they have to sign contracts for bands, and when they do that, they are committed. So if it pours down rain, and no wristbands are sold, they still have to pay those contractual agreements," Johnson said.

The city estimates they had to spend upwards of $400,000 from their own budget last year to put the festival on, so raising prices is necessary.

Copyright 2017 WTOC. All rights reserved.