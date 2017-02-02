Woman facing plethora of charges in Bulloch Co. after car theft

A Burke County woman is behind bars in Statesboro after investigators arrested her for stealing a vehicle.

Thursday, Bulloch County investigators received a call from a victim of a vehicle theft out of Columbia County, GA. The victim told officials that her car was stolen on Tuesday night from her home, and she had information that her car was in the Bulloch County area. Further investigation revealed the car was last seen at the gas pumps of Murphy's station, located at the back of the Walmart Supercenter.

Deputies and investigators from the sheriff's office, along with Statesboro Police Department, searched the area for the 2010 white Hyundai Elantra. They spotted the car hidden behind the church on 411 East Main Street. Deputies approached the vehicle and found that no one was inside. The K9 Unit was called to the scene and was quickly able to track the offender to an access door that led to a crawl space underneath the church. Deputies went under the church and arrested 37-year-old Florence Darby Gregory without incident.

During the search, investigators from the Columbia County Sheriff's Office called to confirm the theft and tell Bulloch officials that their sheriff's office would be seeking a felony theft warrant on Gregory. Investigators say she was also found to be in possession of methamphetamine and xanax, and that she also has active warrants out of Aiken County, SC and White County, AR. She is originally from the Perkins area, in Burke County.

Gregory has been booked into the Bulloch County Jail on a plethora of charges, to include theft by receiving stolen property, possession of meth, possession of schedule IV narcotics, drugs not in original container, and obstruction of an officer. She is being held with no bond.

