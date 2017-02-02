Volunteers headed to Albany to help tornado victims

More than 50 volunteers from our area hit the ground Thursday afternoon to help tornado victims in Albany.

WTOC's Dal Cannady has shown us this group's work for more than a decade and shows us their role and motivation in this effort.

Dozens of volunteers and, literally, tons of equipment will convoy to Albany to help a devastated community. The images of damage in and around Albany got businessman Ellis Wood and his son Matt into action. They traveled down early this week to scout neighborhoods where their equipment and volunteers could do the most good.

"We're focusing on debris removal from the streets. That could include fallen trees, parts of houses, trailers...whatever's blown into the streets," said Wood.

We've taken you along on several of their trips where he and other contractors bring the people and tools to help communities hit by tornados. Thursday morning, they went over last minute details. The Roberts dropped their weekend plans in order to go.

"We volunteered. We're gonna go down and help people who, right now, can't help themselves," said volunteers, Shelley and Tony Roberts.

Their motorcade of bulldozers, backhoes, and more stretches more than a mile, with everyone in it giving their time and resources to the cause.

WTOC: "Why do this on your own time?"

Ellis: "Well, we believe God has blessed us with resources, and we want to help and these people in Dougherty County. They need help very badly at this time."

It's an effort that will help a community start to move forward.

They'll work there until Sunday. Ellis says they don't wish for disasters, but they enjoy a mission when it helps others.

