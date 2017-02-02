Coastal Discovery Museum in need of money after Hurricane Matthew

There are big signs of progress on Hilton Head Island in the recovery efforts following Hurricane Matthew.

Town and county roads have been cleared of debris, and the town has recently received clearance to remove debris from private roads as well. Several town parks and attractions were closed for weeks after the storm, but have since reopened except for two places: Chaplain Park and the Coastal Discovery Museum.

In the weeks following the storm, the museum was completely closed to the public, but now visitors and staff are starting to see a return to normalcy.

"Clearly, one of our lessons learned is we really got to think through this lease," said Steve Riley, Town Manager, Hilton Head Island.

As part of the terms to open the Coastal Discovery Museum, operators had to enter a lease letting the town use it as a debris disposal site.

“Behind me is the debris management site, and that’s what closed down the museum after the hurricane," said Rex Garniewicz, President, Coastal Discovery Museum.

“They were shut down for a couple of months, even when they got opened it was hard to find them They make a good bit of money off of leasing it for special events, but nobody wants a big event with all that noise and grinding going on," Riley said.

Right now, some areas are open to the public after the town put in a separate access road, but limited operations come with a steep price tag.

“Over the past three months, both from weddings that were cancelled and refunds that were given for weddings all the way out until November, we’ve lost about $100,000 and we expect to have the same problem next year because people book a year in advance," Garniewicz said.

Despite losing profit because of cancellations, the president says the hardest part was using cost saving measures.

"The Coastal Discovery Museum is not a company, it’s a family, so what we did was made sure all of our full time employees stayed on payroll, and our part-time employees that work our reservation call center and places like that, so we did have to temporarily lay them off," Garniewicz said.

The museum is asking the town for $150,000 to help cover some of those lost profits. The approval will go before council on Tuesday. If approved, the museum hopes to bring those part time emplloyees back by next month. There’s still no definite timeframe for when these grounds will be back to normal.

