Young boy's medical shirt invention brought to patients in Savannah

A 9-year old Texas boy brought his invention to Memorial Health.

Lukes’ FastBreaks visited the Willett Children’s Hospital on Thursday.

The nonprofit, passing out colorful medical shirts for kids to wear instead of gowns. The shirts look just like regular t-shirts with designs on the front and snap tape on the side.

They were created by Luke Lange and his mom when Luke was in the hospital. Luke wanted to feel like a normal third-grader.

Now, his invention is helping kids of all ages feel the same way.

"One little boy came up with this amazing idea out of a horrible situation. This great idea came that's helping kids across the country. So my favorite thing on a visit is hearing what all the kids are going to do when they grow up too,” said Luke’s FastBreaks Executive Director Britton Lynn.

To date, Luke's FastBreaks has donated more than 5,000 shirts to pediatric patients in 30 different hospitals.

This was their 18th state and first stop in Georgia.

