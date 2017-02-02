Metro makes 4 drug-related arrests in Edgemere-Sackville neighborhood

Savannah-Chatham Metro Police made a total of four drug-related arrests in January, during an investigation focused in the Edgemere-Sackville neighborhood.

Police arrested 23-year-old Jawaun Heyward on Tuesday, Jan. 31. near Daffin Park, after he made drug transactions with undercover officers over the course of two months in Edgemere-Sackville. He is charged with the sale of a controlled substance, sale of marijuana, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, and possession and delivery of a controlled substance with the intent to distribute. Heyward's passenger, 23-year-old Kuran Gadson was also arrested. He's charged with possession of a controlled substance (cocaine) and possession of tools for the commission of a crime.

On Jan. 25, 35-year-old Ashley Maurice Hudson was arrested on the 1500 block of East 56th Street, while in possession of a significant amount of marijuana. He is charged with possession of marijuana with the intent to distribute, obstruction, and a number of traffic violations.

Police arrested 33-year-old Terrance Farrell on Jan. 11 after he sold narcotics to an undercover officer on East 54th Street and Waters Avenue. He is charged with the sale of a controlled substance and obstruction by false name. He was taken into custody on the 3800 block of Habersham Street.

SCMPD's Strategic Investigations Unit launched this investigation at the request of concerned residents who suspected drug activity in the neighborhood.

"The goal of the Strategic Investigations Unit is to vigilantly combat any crime that affects the quality of life of our citizens. The SIU is proud of these outcomes and will continue its work in the Edgemere-Sackville neighborhood and throughout SCMPD's entire jurisdiction," said Captain Lenny Gunther, in a release. "Edgemere-Sackville citizens spoke and SCMPD responded. We hope that all of our citizens would do the same if faced with any threat to their peace of mind."

"This type of involvement from our citizens is vital to rid our neighborhoods of crime," said Operations Major Kerry Thomas, in a release. "Public safety is a shared responsibility. We need the citizens to continue to report crime and criminal activity to our officers."

Anyone with additional information on these cases should contact the SCMPD tip line by dialing 912.525.3124. Information may also be forwarded to CrimeStoppers at 912.234.2020. Tipsters remain anonymous and may qualify for a cash reward.

