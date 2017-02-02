Good News: National recognition for Bacon Park

Fred Elmgren has a personal philosophy that doubles as the professional code at Bacon Park.

"One of my favorite questions I get is how are you doing?” says Bacon Park’s head professional. “And I always try to say ‘better.’ Because it doesn't matter where you are, if you are doing better, you are on the right track.”

People seem to agree that the track in the middle of the city continues to do better.

Bacon Park was recently named the third most improved golf course in the country by Golf Advisor, a website that recommends places to play.

The recognition validates more than a year's worth of work at the city-owned facility with comments applauding not only the restored Donald Ross layout, but the entire golf experience.

"The validation comes in a number of ways,” said Elmgren. “They’re talking about how we were in the clubhouse, that we were welcoming and helpful, that the golf course had been improved so much and that they enjoyed playing it, it was easy to play and get around.”

It was also important to the staff that the comments posted on Golf Advisor came from people who had played the course since the restoration.

Bob Ford plays Bacon park every Tuesday and Thursday and credits O.C. Welch Golf for the improvement.

"He's done marvelous things with the course,” said Ford. “We used to play it back when there was Cypress and Magnolia and all that. It's like night and day and you can't say more than that.”

Except that they don't plan on resting on recent awards at Bacon Park.

"We're not finished and we'll never be finished,” said Elmgren. “You’ll start seeing some other changes. We're going to begin doing some beautification in the front, put some relaxation areas with picnic tables. So, people are noticing that we're going step by step and that we're getting better every day.”

Copyright 2017 WTOC. All rights reserved.