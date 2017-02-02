Hilton Head's oldest thrift shop gives big to nonprofits

The Bargain Box - Hilton Head's oldest thrift shop - is starting the year off by giving out close to half a million dollars in gr ants.

The money was awarded to more than three-dozen nonprofit organizations in the Lowcountry. The shop collects dozens of bags of donations a day to keep money circulating in the community by making their own donation to Lowcountry agencies - organizations like the Deep Well Project and Bluffton Self Help were among the recipients this year for the work they do in Beaufort County and surrounding areas.

A committee vets the applications, looking at the needs the organization serves, the amount of people helped, and the general cost of providing services. The community donates used items, and Bargain Box sells it to raise money for these gr ants.

"It's perfect recycling, and all of the items we get that we're not able to sell that are dirty, torn, washed 500 times, we recycle those too, so we recycle

in selling and we recycle and give it to a company that comes and picks it up," said volunteer, Karen Edwards.

Forty-Four organizations were helped this year. The Bargain Box distributed $430,000.

