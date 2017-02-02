Savannah City Council denies alcohol license for The Stage on Bay

Normally alcohol beverage license applications that go before Savannah City Council are approved with little or no resistance from council members or the community.More >>
A brand new concert venue, set to open its doors for the first time this weekend, is counting on a vote from Savannah City Council members tomorrow to allow the business to sell alcohol to music fans.More >>
The Savannah-Chatham Metropolitan Police Department is on scene at the State Street Garage where they say they are checking a suspicious package.More >>
The long road to cleaning up and getting back to normal is well underway in Garden city. In the meantime, the Red Cross is stepping up to help victims.More >>
The Hinesville Police Department is doing their part to try to keeps kids safe.More >>
Saturday marked the end of college life for thousands of students at Georgia Southern.More >>
