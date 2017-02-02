SCHP releases report of deadly crash involving WTOC’s Don Logana - WTOC-TV: Savannah, Beaufort, SC, News, Weather & Sports

JASPER CO., SC (WTOC) -

South Carolina Highway Patrol released the report Thursday in the deadly crash that killed WTOC's Don Logana.

The report states a pick-up truck, driven by Cleveland Coleman, was traveling south in the northbound lane while he was under the influence. That's when it collided with the car Don was in, along with three other people. 

Coleman is the only driver who contributed to the collision, according to the report.

Coleman is facing a number of charges from that deadly crash.

This week, a warrant was signed by the governors of Georgia and South Carolina for his extradition to Jasper County from Chatham County.

