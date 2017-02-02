SCHP releases report of deadly crash involving WTOC’s Don Logana

We have heavy hearts in the WTOC newsroom this morning. We lost one of our very own, Don Logana. He passed away in an early morning car accident. Please keep us and the Logana family in your thoughts and prayers as we try to grasp this devastating news.

A warrant has been signed by the governors of Georgia and South Carolina for Cleveland Coleman's extradition.

A driver involved in the fatal head-on collision that claimed the life of WTOC’s own, Don Logana, has been charged with felony DUI, according to the Savannah-Chatham Metropolitan Police Department.

Pickup truck driver in fatal head-on collision that killed WTOC's Don Logana charged with felony DUI

South Carolina Highway Patrol released the report Thursday in the deadly crash that killed WTOC's Don Logana.

The report states a pick-up truck, driven by Cleveland Coleman, was traveling south in the northbound lane while he was under the influence. That's when it collided with the car Don was in, along with three other people.

Coleman is the only driver who contributed to the collision, according to the report.

Coleman is facing a number of charges from that deadly crash.

This week, a warrant was signed by the governors of Georgia and South Carolina for his extradition to Jasper County from Chatham County.

