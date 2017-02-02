Frank Callen Boys and Girls Club celebrates 100 years, discusses potential move

Despite rumors to the contrary, the Frank Callen Boys and Girls club in Savannah is not shutting down, but actually planning to expand its services.

The Frank Callen Boys and Girls Club is on the market and not everyone is happy.

On a night when the Frank Callen Boys and Girls Club celebrates 100 years, they're also discussing moving that club to a new facility.

The board’s president says the club is too big for the 13,000 square foot historic building on Charlton they're now using. They hope to triple the size in a new building. They say this would allow them to serve at least four times the amount of kids.

The big thing about the move is the club will not close for even one day.

"The objective is to serve more children of Savannah with a particular emphasis on teens. We feel that this boys and girls club really needs a teen center at this point in savannah's history,” said Frank Callen Boys and Girls Club Board President Eldon Kennedy.

Kennedy says most of the children who use the club aren't in that neighborhood anymore.

The move could take as long as two years depending on whether the club builds or buys the new place.

Savannah has the oldest Boys and Girls Club in Georgia.

