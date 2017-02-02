Authorities safely locate missing Long Co. man

Thompson is on the right in glasses. (Source: Family)

(Update: Feb. 3 at 4:45 p.m.): The Long County sheriff notified WTOC that Larry "Tony" Thompson was found safe in some woods. He is currently getting medically checked.

Multiple law enforcement agencies are searching for a missing man in Long County.

Officials say Larry “Tony” Thompson was reported missing Thursday morning, last seen near Lee Place Road. He was reported to have been wearing a black button-up long sleeve shirt, with white palm tree accents. He may have on blue jeans and may walk with a limp.

Thompson is 5'10" and weighs about 160 pounds.

The Long County Sheriff's Office, along with the Liberty County Sheriff's Office and a Georgia State Patrol helicopter have been actively on the lookout for Thompson since Thursday afternoon.

Anyone who sees Thompson or know where he might be should call 911 immediately.

