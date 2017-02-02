One injured in wreck at Stephenson Avenue, Habersham Street - WTOC-TV: Savannah, Beaufort, SC, News, Weather & Sports

One injured in wreck at Stephenson Avenue, Habersham Street

(Source: WTOC) (Source: WTOC)
SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) -

All lanes are back open after a crash at Stephenson Avenue and Habersham Street Thursday night.

The crash happened near the Motel 6 and Days Inn and Suites Midtown. One car rolled over onto its roof. Police say one person was injured but their condition is unknown at this time.

Copyright 2017 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly