One injured in wreck at Stephenson Avenue, Habersham Street

Saturday morning runners and walkers came together to help fight crime in the community. It was the 17th annual Race Against Crime. It featured a 5K, 10K and 15K race starting and ending at Forsyth Park. Proceeds benefit the CrimeStoppers' reward fund. The money is used to pay out tips that lead to arrests and help put wanted criminals behind bars. The goal is to bring the community together and encourage people to speak out against crime in the area. "W...

More >>