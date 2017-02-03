Boundary Street intersection traffic to detour Friday night for road work

Traffic heading west on Robert Smalls Parkway in Beaufort is set to detour at the intersection of Boundary Street, starting on Friday, Feb. 3 at 10 p.m. as utility crews repair a pot hole.

Traffic will detour to Neil Road, and signs will inform approaching drivers of the detour beginning Friday. The intersection is expected to re-open by sunrise Saturday, according to Neal Pugliese, senior project manager for the City of Beaufort.

All Robert Smalls Parkway lanes heading north to the Boundary Street intersection are to remain open at night, but all drivers are asked to use extreme caution due to nighttime crews working in the area.

This construction is part of the $32 million, mile-long Boundary Street Project.

Copyright 2017 WTOC. All rights reserved.