Friday observed as National Wear Red Day to raise awareness of heart disease in women

Friday is National Wear Red Day to support women affected by heart disease.

The Go Red For Women movement encourages awareness of the issue of women and heart disease, and also action to save more lives.

Many women are not aware some heart attack symptoms can be subtle. Symptoms include chest discomfort, shortness of breath, nausea, dizziness or fatigue.

Every 79 seconds a woman in the U.S. dies from heart disease or stroke.

