Savannah restaurants, bars gearing up for busy Super Bowl weekend

The countdown to Super Bowl 51 is winding down. The Atlanta Falcons will be taking on the New England Patriots this Sunday, Feb. 5.

Restaurants and bars in the Savannah area are gearing up to see big crowds throughout the weekend and have been preparing for the past week.

Coach’s Corner owner, John Henderson, says they have ordered 10,000 wings and think this is going to be a very big year for them.

Certain stores all over the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry have already sold out of Falcons gear in preparation for the big game against the Patriots.

Area restaurants and sports bars are making their final preparations as well. Coach's Corner is hosting what they call SuperFest 2017. It kicks off on Friday with a Wing Eating Contest, and then an Oyster Roast on Saturday and Sunday.

Super Bowl 51 will kick off at 6:30 p.m. on Sunday. Georgia native Luke Bryan will be singing the National Anthem this year, and Lady Gaga will have the halftime performance.

To find out more about Coach's Corner SuperFest 2017, click here.

Pizza sales will be huge on Sunday. Papa John's in Savannah says they've been prepping for the big day since November. They've been getting in all the extra inventory, making sure staff is ready to go, and then once game day hits...it's all hands on deck. They say they're ready to tackle the big day, and they've been fine tuning their game plan to make sure they are successful.

"That's the biggest thing, getting all of your people in the right places, getting them ready, coaching them into position, letting them know exactly what their duties are going to be," said area supervisor, William Buck, Papa John's Pizza, Savannah.

"Controlled chaos is what I like to call it. It's our day of the year. This is what we do. We have people who have been in the business; in this market for a while, so they know what to expect and we're just going to get it done," said area supervisor, Corey Smith, Papa John's Pizza, Savannah.

That particular Papa John's is located off Victory Drive. They expect to sell somewhere between 700 and 800 pizzas on Sunday alone.

At Habersham Beverage in Savannah, people getting stocked up with alcohol to watch the big game. The Super Bowl is always a busy time, but this year it's even bigger.

“With the Falcons in it, definitely a lot busier than a normal Super Bowl,” said Habersham Beverage owner Ed Annett.

“It's been a heavy week. It’s one of the heavier times, like St. Patrick's Day or Christmas, so it's been a pretty busy week, so we can celebrate the Falcons Super Bowl later this weekend,” said Michael Sepp, with United Distributors.

Savannah Taphouse on Broughton Street is bringing in people from Charleston to help out for the game. They will have giveaways during the game, as well as food and drink specials. The Taphouse is a huge football venue, as Big Ben Roethlisberger is part owner, but since the Steelers were knocked out by the Patriots, General Manager Cameron Cross says they're rooting for the Falcons. He says since the Falcons made the playoffs, won the NFC Championship, and are now in Houston for the Superbowl, sales have been through the roof - which is great for local business.

"Oh my gosh, it is unbelievable. The Falcons fans have packed us out the Saturday of the Green Bay game, and then the Seahawks game. It has been absolutely amazing. It's been electric. If you want to see an electric game in here, please come early. Phone's been ringing off the hook since last Sunday; people trying to do reservations, we don't do reservations. It's first come, first serve," Cross said.

Whether Falcons fans are drinking in victory or drowning their sorrows in defeat, vendors say please drink responsibly.

