Runners prep for annual Critz Tybee Run Fest weekend

Thousands of people are gearing up for the 2017 Critz Tybee Run Fest this weekend.

The Packet Pick-up and Expo kicked off on Thursday, and runners can continue to pick up their packets and t-shirts on Friday at Critz BMW Savannah on Abercorn Street.

The Critz Tybee Run Fest will take place on Friday and Saturday, Feb. 3-4. The event consists of five unique races totaling a full marathon. There are also different types of activities and events that will take place through Saturday afternoon.

As far as the forecast is concerned, the WTOC Weather Team says a cold front will approach our region on Friday, bringing a slight chance of showers. Temperatures will be in the 60s Friday. Under lingering clouds, Saturday will be much chillier with a gusty onshore wind. So, be prepared for an occasional head wind and chilly temperatures if you're running Saturday. And remember, your complete First Alert Forecast can always be found at wtoc.com/weather or on the First Alert Weather App at anytime.

