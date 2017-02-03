BCSO looking for armed, dangerous attempted murder suspect

The Beaufort County Sheriff's Office is trying to locate an attempted murder suspect who is considered armed and dangerous.

Shyheim Tyrec Drayton of Dale, SC is wanted for attempted murder and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime. He is described as 6'2 and around 180 pounds.

If you have any information on Drayton, contact Investigator Disbrow at 843.255.3407 or BCSO Dispatch at 843.524.2777.

