Georgia Southern students bend 'rules' to wear red on Falcons Friday

They say a leopard can't change its spots. It might be just as hard for a university to change its colors.

But Georgia Southern University’s “True Blue” faithful added red Friday for the Falcons.

Much of Eagle Nation avoids the color because of a cross-state rival, the University of Georgia. This week, the university bent the unwritten rules and even encouraged students, faculty and staff to wear red on Falcon Friday in honor of the Falcons in the Super Bowl LI.

“It's just something fun that we can all rally around and come together as a state and get excited to show the world what Georgia is all about,” said GS Vice President Dr. Teresa Thompson.

Governor Nathan Deal encouraged all Georgians to wear red today for the Falcons. The university says they're back to blue on Monday.

