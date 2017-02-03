Outcast Sport Fishing catches another Great White off the coast of HHI

Video of another Great White Shark caught off the coast of Hilton Head Island.

Captain Chip Michalove of Outcast Sport Fishing uploaded this video to YouTube. He says this 14 footer was caught and released 16 miles off Hilton Head Island a few days ago.

It's the fifth Great White Shark he has caught this winter. He says this healthy female actually bit his boat once!

