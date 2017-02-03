Statesboro eagerly awaiting Luke Bryan's national anthem performance at Super Bowl LI

A South Georgia country music star will help kick off the Super Bowl on Sunday and his friends in Statesboro couldn't be more proud.

Plenty of residents remember Luke Bryan's start playing the bar scene around Georgia Southern. That's where we first showed you the up-and-coming country singer.

He'll sing the national anthem at the Super Bowl this weekend.

One of his fraternity brothers also gave him a place to play even after he left for Nashville as a songwriter but still a little-known singer.

"For all of us to say that we knew him back then is a big deal, and even as he gets bigger and bigger, I feel like Luke retains his small town roots,” said Joe Lanier, Luke’s fraternity brother.

A former country music “Entertainer of the Year," Bryan's already performed the anthem at Major League Baseball's All-Star game.

Copyright 2017 WTOC. All rights reserved.