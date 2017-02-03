Proposed bill to benefit Georgia craft brewers

Craft breweries and micropubs are popping up all over Georgia, but many brewers say the laws that regulate them need to be improved.

A bill that's been brewing in the state legislature could soon let you buy beer right where it's made. Georgia Senate Bill 85 is aiming to make life a little easier for craft breweries to get their products in your hands. The bill would let you buy and drink a beer at your local brewery or brewpub - and let you purchase beer to take home.

This is something that brewers like Kevin Ryan, CEO of Service Brewing in Savannah, have been fighting for a while.

"The big opportunity for us is to just have that interaction with a customer who comes in and wants to buy a pint of beer. Those people who want to bring beer home with them are gonna bring it home as part of their vacation. So, they have the opportunity to mix and match a lot of the beers we make," said Kevin Ryan, CEO, Service Brewing.

We also spoke with Moon River Brewing representatives, who say they couldn't be happier with the cooperation between state leaders, brewers, and distributors.

"This is a bill that that really impacts the beer sales at every level of the trade. We believe, and have believed for some time, that this not only going to impact the retailer like us to sell beer. It also helps beer sales in the grocery stores and convenience stores, as well as the wholesalers that sell to those accounts," said John Pinkerton, Brew Master, Moon River Brewing Co.

The proposed limit you could purchase and take home daily would be 288 ounces, or the equivalent of a 24 pack of 12-ounce cans.

This would do away with the previous rules that require customers to purchase a tour, which includes samples of beer and the ability to take home a souvenir.

"Somebody's coming through town, they're visiting, they want to check out the brewery. They can come in and buy a pint of beer, they don't have to buy a tour, they don't have to go on a tour to drink that beer. Or if they wanted to take home a 32oz growler, they don't have to go on a tour to get that opportunity," Ryan said.

The bill has been passed by Georgia senators, and it's now making it's way to the State House.

