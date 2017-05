A deadly crash is under investigation in McIntosh County.

The incident happened on State Route 99 near Susie Baker Road on Friday. According to The Darien News, two log trucks collided causing one to burst into flames. The driver of one of the trucks died at the scene. The driver of the other truck was not injured.

According to The Darien News, both drivers worked for Davis Farm Group Inc. The McIntosh County Volunteer Fire Department, McIntosh County Sheriff's Office and the Georgia State Patrol were all still on scene.

Copyright 2017 WTOC. All rights reserved.