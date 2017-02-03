Parts of Hunting Island may reopen sooner than expected

Hunting Island fans may be able to enjoy the natural barrier island before 2018, which was the original reopening date for the state park following the destruction caused by Hurricane Matthew.

Hunting Island was practically underwater right after the storm. Cabins for park rangers were destroyed and dozens of power lines were knocked down in addition to hundreds of fallen trees.

It took several weeks for the four feet of water to recede in the center of the island. Right now, officials are working diligently to reopen as much of the park as soon as possible.

"The parking places for South Beach are gone. There aren't any. There's not any gravel or concrete edging. It might be some edging, but it might be standing up like a post instead of a curb, so that area is going to be slower. The area closer to the lighthouse, we are doing our best to get those areas into some sort of public beach access,” said representative, Shannon Erickson.

Hunting Island had more than $4 million in property damages and $1.2 million in debris damages. They are aiming for a limited opening as early as this summer.

