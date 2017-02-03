Fort Stewart soldier's home destroyed by fire Friday night - WTOC-TV: Savannah, Beaufort, SC, News, Weather & Sports

Fort Stewart soldier's home destroyed by fire Friday night

WALTHOURVILLE, GA (WTOC) -

The home of a Fort Stewart soldier was destroyed by fire Friday night.

The mobile home in McDonald’s Estates on Wilder Road in Walthourville was fully engulfed in flames when firefighters arrived after 7 p.m.

The fire displaces a mother, father and two teenage daughters.

The fire is under investigation according to the Walthourville Fire chief. 

