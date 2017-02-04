Sheriff: Man walked on school bus to slap teen

The Savannah/Hilton Head International Airport is shelling out almost $50,000 on a study to try and relocate a bird colony right next to one of its runways.More >>
The Georgia Department of Transportation is warning of month long lane closures on SR 25 westbound between Kenilworth Street and West Lathrop Street in Chatham County, starting Tuesday, May 9, at 9 a.m. through Saturday, June 8.More >>
Georgia Governor Nathan Deal is expected to sign a bill affecting Georgia families on Monday afternoon.More >>
The Okefenokee National Wildlife Refuge has received lots of donation offers, including food, water, and money. They posted to Facebook to make a few suggestions for those who are interested in helping. They are as follows:More >>
The first three days of Operation Rolling Thunder resulted in hundreds of citations and warnings for traffic offenses.More >>
