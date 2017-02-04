Shooting at West 38th Street and Bulloch Street

Investigators responded to a shooting at W. 38th Street and Bulloch St. at 9:15 A.M. on Saturday.

Detectives made contact with the victim at the hospital later in the day. Charles Steplight, 25, has non-life-threatening injuries.

At this time, it appears that this was not a random shooting.

Anyone with information on this case should contact the SCMPD tip line by dialing (912) 525-3124.

Information may also be forwarded to CrimeStoppers at (912) 234-2020. Tipsters remain anonymous and may qualify for a cash reward.

