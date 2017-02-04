Hardeeville man facing drug related charges

A Hardeeville man is facing several drug related charges after police raided the motel room he was staying in. 30-year old Alexander James of Hardeeville is being charged with possession with intent to distribute crack cocaine and two counts of possession of a control 2 substance. He could also face federal felony charges of possession of handguns. Police found a 9-millimeter and a .22 handgun in his room.

The Hardeeville police department received information that James was selling drugs out of a room at The Crown Inn motel on Whyte Hardee Boulevard. They were able to execute a search warrant around four o’clock this morning. The Hardeeville Police Department was assisted by the Jasper County Sherriff’s office on this case.

Police Chief Sam Woodward would like to thank the Jasper County Sheriff and his deputies for assisting in executing the search warrant.

James is being held in the Jasper County Detention Center awaiting a bond hearing.

