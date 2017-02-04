Family who lost home to fire in desperate need for clothes

UPDATE: Donations for the family can be dropped of at the Walthourville Fire Department on Busbee Road right behind the Walthourville Police Station.

A Walthourville family is in desperate need of help after a fire destroyed their home Friday night.

The Fort Stewart soldier, his wife, and two teenage daughters lost everything in the fire. The family has a place to stay, but they really need clothes.

The Kennedy family say they need size 1-2 and 5-6 woman pants for the girls and size 14 pants for the mother. They also need medium and large size shirts as well as 6-1/2, 7-1/2, and 8-1/2 size shoes. They are also asking for size small and medium underwear.

The girls are 13 and 16 years old. The family is moving into Lot 4 of McDonalds Estates on Wilder Road.

