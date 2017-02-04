Students compete in 20th annual 'Southern Stingray Bowl' at SSU

High school students had the chance to show off their marine science skills at Savannah State University Saturday morning.

The Southern Stingray Bowl is a regional competition for the National Ocean Sciences Bowl.

There were 13 student teams from seven high schools in Georgia and South Carolina that competed. Those high schools included Rockdale, Lee, Oconee, Appling, Holy Spirit, Wando, and Irmo. They were competing for a spot in the national bowl in Oregon in April.

Students compete in a quiz bowl competition specifically about marine life. It's a competition only fitting for Savannah.

"It's very important for people in Savannah to learn about marine science because we live right on the water," said Victoria Young, Regional Co-Coordinator. "I mean, everybody in Savannah lives either near a salt marsh or on the beach, or next to the river. So the water is everywhere for us. And it's an important part of our economy as well."

The National Ocean Sciences Bowl is in it's 20th year. This is the 10th year Savannah State University has hosted the regional competition.

