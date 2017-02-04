Car enthusiasts and civil war buffs came together during 'Rides n Rebels' at Fort McAllister

Car enthusiasts and civil war buffs alike enjoyed the third annual 'Rides n Rebels' at Fort McAllister Saturday morning.

The show boasts some of the best when it comes to classic cars and civil war infantry. It also includes demonstration of some of that artillery.

Some of the cars featured included muscle cars, classic trucks and cars, and hot rods. The show is one of,the only car shows that takes place right on a civil war battleground.

"So, good opportunity for car folks to come out and enjoy each other," said Jason Carter, Park Superintendent. "Civil war folks can come out and enjoy each other. And both the two groups kind of get together and I guess all enjoy each other."

If you missed it, don't worry. They'll be back next year.

