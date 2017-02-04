Rape Crisis Center offers free defense class

Some ladies on Wilmington Island were learning the importance of self defense in a class on Sunday.

The free two hour class, put on by the Rape Crisis Center of the Coastal Empire, was meant to increase self-confidence, awareness and personal safety. Organizers say one in five women will be victims of sexual violence in their lifetime.

Classes like these can help women of all ages better protect themselves.

"As a female, sometimes I feel like I am a target," said Angela Horne. "So knowing self defense is again just a way to be proactive and to maybe have a piece of mind so that I can do things differently so that I can be safer."

The Rape Crisis Center offers these self defense classes several times a year. For more information on how to sign up head to their site here.