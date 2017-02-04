Thousands run the Critz Tybee Run Fest

Runners took to the streets and beaches of Tybee Island today for the annual Critz Tybee Run Fest.

Hundreds of runners took on the Half Marathon. That was one of five races happening Saturday. The morning kicked off with a 10K followed by the half marathon, beach run, and mile race.

All adding up to a full marathon distance. It ended with an awards ceremony. The weekend event brings thousands of folks out to Tybee each year, even braving chilly temperatures.

"Everybody in Tybee loves it," said Dale Critz Jr., Sponsor. "It brings people out on a weekend you normally wouldn't have a lot of folks out at the beach in 40 degrees, 45 degrees, and windy. But they're here. The restaurants are filled up, everybody is. All the hotels are filled up. Everybody's having a good time."

This is the 9th year for the run. Critz tells us the turnout was phenomenal. More than 600 runners participated in the half-marathon. And about 300 of them ran all five races.

