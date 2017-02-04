SCMPD respond to wreck on MLK Boulevard, West Broughton Street - WTOC-TV: Savannah, Beaufort, SC, News, Weather & Sports

One person was taken to the hospital after a wreck at Martin Luther King Junior Boulevard at West Broughton Street Saturday evening.

The intersection was shut down for about 2 hours while the wreck was cleared.

The investigation into what happened is ongoing. We will update as we have more information.

