U.S. Marshal Patrick Carothers memorial held

Saturday night the Savannah community came together to honor a fallen. U.S. marshal with a special fundraising event.

The U.S. Marshals Service Pipe and Drum band performed at Molly MacPherson's as part of the event. The band is usually only heard at funerals for officers killed in the line of duty all around the country.

The fundraising event raised money in honor of fallen U.S. Marshals Service Deputy Commander Patrick Carothers, who passed away in the line of duty while attempting to serve a warrant on Nov. 18, 2016.

"I think it gives you a little hope in society when you get people together like this," said Joel Paskauskas. "And, they give of themselves, give of their time, they give of their money. It means a lot to the people that wear the badge that people still do care about what we do."

At last count they had raised more than $7,000. That money will given to the U.S. Marshals Survivors Benefit Fund which provides services and financial support for families of fallen officers.

