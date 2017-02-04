Medical care availability without insurance

Officials say a huge wildfire threatening homes near the Georgia-Florida state line is expected to keep growing after recently escaping the boundaries of the vast Okefenokee Swamp.More >>
Two people were killed and one hurt in a fire overnight Tuesday at Apache Family Campground & Pier, according to Horry County Fire Rescue Chief Joey Tanner. A total of four trailers were involved in the fire early Tuesday, according to Chief Tanner. Two of the trailers were destroyed.More >>
Preliminary reports suggest the tornado touched down near the intersection of Seaboard Coastline Drive and Telfair Junction Roads. At this location, we have reports of snapped trees and blown over tractor trailers with minor wind damage to some of the skirts of mobile office trailers.More >>
A new law officially signed Monday by Georgia's governor makes taking pictures up someone's skirt a crime.More >>
The bill to fix South Carolina roads by raising the gas tax and charging motorists other fees has again cleared the Senate.More >>
