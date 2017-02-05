History on the line for both teams in Super Bowl LI

(RNN) - History will be made Sunday night in Super Bowl LI, it's just a question of which team will make it.

Either the Atlanta Falcons will win their first Super Bowl or Tom Brady and Bill Belichick will set the record for Super Bowl wins by a quarterback and coach.

Belichick is tied with Chuck Noll for the most Super Bowl wins by a coach with four and Brady is tied with Noll's quarterback, Terry Bradshaw, and Joe Montana for the same record.

Both Bradshaw and Montana won their four Super Bowls in four tries. Brady will be making his seventh Super Bowl appearance, extending a record he already holds.

Should the Patriots win, it would be the fifth title in franchise history, tying them for second all-time with the Dallas Cowboys and San Francisco 49ers.

The Falcons have Super Bowl experience in head coach Dan Quinn but are championship game outsiders as a franchise.

Atlanta has appeared in one Super Bowl, losing Super Bowl XXXIII to the Denver Broncos. Quinn, however, went to back-to-back Super Bowls before being named the Falcons head coach before last season. He won with the Broncos and lost with the Patriots.

The Patriots have the history on their side in another area as well. New England comes in with the No. 1 defense in the NFL and will be facing Atlanta's No. 1 offense. In seven previous meetings of the league's top units, the defenses are 6-1.

As for the Falcons, they are led by NFL most valuable player Matt Ryan who threw for nearly 5,000 yards. The offense also features wide receiver Julio Jones, whose 1,409 yards are second in the NFL, and 1,000-yard rusher Devonta Freeman.

Kickoff is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Eastern. The game will be televised by Fox.

