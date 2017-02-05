Local businesses prepare for Super Bowl LI

Local businesses have been prepping and getting ready for the big game Sunday night.

Wild Wing Cafe in City Market tell us it is going to be a huge night for them. All of their 54 TVs will have the game playing. They are also bringing in live music to pump up and entertain the crowds before kickoff.

They will be fully staffed in their kitchen and bar. Serving up drink specials and hosting raffle giveaways. One of the servers says being part of their crowd is the best way to watch tonight.

"Wild Wing Cafe to me gives the best experience because of the feel here, we're such a friendly staff,” said Kimberly Fritts, Wild Wing Café Server. “I know personally I get down and dirty with my tables I talk stuff to them. I'm like you know I'm a Falcons fan. I went to high school with one of the guys who plays on the Falcons team, so I'm just ready to talk crap to everybody about the Falcons. Go Falcons!"

At Savannah Taphouse they tell us the restaurant is fully stocked on food, have plenty of drinks and will be fully staffed. They even brought in extra help from Charleston just for tonight.

Savannah Taphouse has some serious sports ties. Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger is part owner. But since his team isn't playing tonight the general manager says they're rising up for the Falcons.

""The Falcons fans have packed us out the Saturday of the Green Bay game, and then the Seahawks game,” said Cameron Cross, Savannah Taphouse General Manager. “It has been absolutely amazing. It's been electric. If you guys want to see a great electric game in here, please come in. Sales have been through the roof. It's been amazing since the Falcons have been in it."

All of the businesses we spoke with say they want to remind everyone to have a game plan of their own. They're reminding folks to get there early to claim your seat because fans start showing up hours in advance.

