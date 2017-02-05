BTFD investigating abandoned structure fire

Bluffton Township Fire District received a number of calls Sunday morning about an abandoned trailer on fire on Simmonsville Road and Phoenix Road.

BTFD arrived to the scene around 8 a.m. to find the structure fully involved.

It took firefighters over 45 minutes to get the fire under control. They stayed on the property for hours as they continued to monitor potential hotspots.

Captain Randy Hunter, BTFD PIO, says the Fire Marshall in investigating.

We will update as we learn more information.

Copyright 2017 WTOC. All rights reserved.