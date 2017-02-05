Art show brings crowd out to Tybee Island

Tybee hosted their first of four art parties Sunday.

Folks gathered on the island for the art show at the Tybee Arts Association's home, the Old Firehouse. Most of the art on display is from Chatham County artists.

The show coincides with the Critz Run, making it one of the largest of the four annual shows.

Event organizers say the arts really add to the charm of Tybee. It also helps with everything else the art programs put on during the year.

"When we have an art show like this, it helps us to fund workshops," said Sarah Bernzott, Tybee Art Show Chair. "It helps us to fund classes. It helps us to fund activities that we would normally wouldn't be able to do."

The Tybee Arts Association has three more shows this year. They also have other events all throughout the year. For a full calendar of their events, you can visit their site here.

Copyright 2017 WTOC. All rights reserved.