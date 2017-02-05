Locals take part in 'Colonial Faire and Muster' at Wormsloe State Historic Site

People had the chance to travel back in history over the weekend.

Sunday marks the annual Colonial Faire and Muster at the Wormsloe State Historic Site.

Visitors got to see what life would have been like during the colonial times. Reenactors dressed in 18th century clothing were out along the trail, showing off music, dance, crafts and trades of the time.

There were military drills complete with cannon and musket fire. One volunteer says it's a special event to have here since Savannah is the founding city of the original colony of Georgia.

"I hope the kids out here take away an appreciation of history and all that it entails," said David Roberts, Wormsloe Volunteer Interpreter. "Whether it's from the clothes and what we wear, the muskets, the food. I just hope they take an appreciation of what it took to make this nation."

This year featured over 70 reenactors. It's been an annual event since 1999 happening as a part of Super Museum Sunday on the first weekend in February.

