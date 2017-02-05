Crowds come out to enjoy Super Museum Sunday

Sunday marks the annual Super Museum Sunday around Savannah.

One of those museums taking part is the Mighty Eighth Air Force Museum. Larger than normal crowds took in the museum for free.

The museum hosts a dozen exhibits, all dedicated to the men and women of the Eighth Air Force. It chronicles post World War 1 and the World War 2 era.

Thousands of people take in the museum annually. It features over 90,000 square feet of exhibits, interactive displays, historical artifacts and a massive collection of aviation art.

"I think it's great," said Fred Pye, Museum Volunteer. "As I say, the more they come out here, it's not only good for the museum, its good for the people who live in this country. They just don't know enough about who we are."

They also offer guided tours through the museum. Volunteers hope those in attendance see enough today to want to come back. The Eighth Air Force was activated in Savannah in 1942.

The Owens-Thomas house was also a popular stop for museum-goers. The residence was built in the early 1800s for cotton merchant and banker Richard Richardson.

Savannah attorney George Welshman Owens purchased it in 1830. Today, it shows off an arts collection of Owens family furnishings, along with American and European objects dating from 1750-1830.

The Telfair Museum of Art maintains the historic landmark.

On Tybee Island crowds were checking out the Tybee Lighthouse Museum, which also offered free admission today. Museum employees say as many as 1,000 people come to visit the lighthouse on super museum Sunday.

However attendance was a bit lower this year due to the super bowl. They say this day is a great way to remind people about all museums and parks which are around our area.

