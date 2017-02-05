Controlled burn likely cause of smoke in southside Savannah area

There have been multiple calls to our newsroom about smoke being spotted around the southside Savannah area.
According to the Fort Stewart Chief of Public Communications, Fort Stewart did have a controlled burn of 2,000 acres this morning. Fort Stewart typically tries to do all of their controlled burns in the early morning hours.
"Also, the primary reason we burn is to ensure open and accessible training areas for soldiers,” said Kevin Larson, Fort Stewart Chief of Public Communications. “The second reason we burn is that it promotes a healthy ecosystem, especially long leaf pines."
According to our First Alert Forecaster Cutter Martin, the wind right now is 5-15 mph and is blowing in a South-Southwest direction.
At this time, it is not known for sure if this is the cause of the smoke in our viewing area.
UPDATE:
Kevin Larson, Fort Stewart Chief of Public Communications, told WTOC Monday that the smoke seen around Savannah over the weekend was not from fires on Fort Stewart.
