Gray's Reef Film Festival held on Tybee Island

Lots of festivities were happening on Tybee Island Sunday.

Ocean lovers headed to the Tybee Post Theater to enjoy the annual Gray's Reef Film Festival.

Each year several films are screened highlighting the Gray's Reef National Marine Sanctuary among other treasures of the ocean. The goal is to bring awareness to many who may not know about the reef which is right off our coast.

"It brings me incredible joy to introduce people to what I care so much about which is our underwater world," said Sarah Fangman, Gray's Reef National Marine Sanctuary. "And, it tells the story itself we just have to roll the films and people are captivated."

Among the films screened this weekend were some from the San Francisco International Ocean Film Festival and also one from Georgia Southern University.

