12 year old accidentally shoots brother in the face

(Source: WTOC) (Source: WTOC)
JASPER CO., SC (WTOC) -

Deputies in Jasper county say a 12 year old accidentally shot his brother in the face. 

It happened Saturday morning around 10 a.m. at a home on Wise Street.

The brother was concious when he was airlifted to Memorial Hospital.

His current condition is unknown - we'll bring you more information once we know. 

