12-year-old accidentally shot in Jasper County expected to be released from hospital

A 12-year-old boy who was accidentally shot in Jasper County over the weekend is expected to be released from the hospital on Monday.

It happened Saturday around 10 a.m. while the mother was cooking breakfast at their home on Wise Street. The boy was airlifted to Memorial after his 11-year-old brother grabbed a gun out of a dresser drawer and the two began playing with it, accidentally shooting the 12-year-old.

The Jasper County Sheriff's Office is not planning to pursue any charges at this point, saying the incident was a freak accident and not a sign of negligence.

