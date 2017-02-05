High speed chase in Metter ends with two arrests

Georgia State Patrol Troopers, Metter Police Officers, and CCSO Deputies were involved in a high speed chase on Sunday that began in the City of Metter and ended at a home on Dutch Ford Road.

Law enforcement officers were able to locate and arrest the driver of the vehicle, 40-year-old Christopher Poches. Another person, 29-year-old Emily Hinton, was arrested at the home for possession of methamphetamine and probation violation.

Poches was charged with driving while license suspended or revoked, failure to yield, reckless driving, fleeing and attempting to elude, posession of methamphetamine, and probation violation.

No one was injured during the incident.

