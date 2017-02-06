Fans react to what it was like to watch the Falcons in Downtown Savannah

Plenty of falcons fans flocked to downtown to watch their team play.

They were excited with the Falcons and how this super bowl has brought all types of people together, even with the big loss.

Fans went to different restaurants early to make sure they got a good seat to watch the game. Some restaurants were so crowded, they had an almost four hour wait to get in.

"Tomorrow nobody’s going to do any work because it’s a big thing we have been a football team for 51 years and only went one time this is the 2nd time we’ve went, so to win this time will be a big deal for us,” said Michael Fliming, Falcons Fane.

Some lifelong Falcons fans, and some for just for a few months, say the Falcons going to the Super Bowl is so important for our entire state. People were happy to just celebrate the Falcons second super bowl appearance.

