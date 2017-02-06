2 arrests made in Brunswick deadly shooting investigation

COSCO Development, the largest container ship ever to visit the U.S. East Coast, passed through Savannah Thursday morning.More >>
Three members of a family returned home safe after a 911 call prompted an overnight search and concerns for their safety. One member of the family is still missing.More >>
The snake hunter wrestled a 16-foot python into submission, a feat he compared with WrestleMania. Such feats make a difference to an ecosystem under attack.More >>
The Savannah-Chatham Metropolitan Police Department is hoping to get more equipment for their officers.More >>
A well-known Atlanta attorney could be on the short list of candidates to replace recently fired FBI director James Comey.More >>
