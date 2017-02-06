2 arrests made in Brunswick deadly shooting investigation

Two men are behind bars after a deadly shooting that happened in Glynn County late Sunday night.

Police arrested Nicholaus Cooke-Dew and Brandon McBride, both of Brunswick, for the murder of Antonio Jenkins and the shooting of a 24-year-old woman. Both men are charged with murder, aggravated assault and home invasion.

The shooting happened around 10 p.m. at the Southern Pines Mobile Home Park on Highway 99. When police arrived, they found the woman shot in the face. She was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Jenkins was found shot and killed in the yard.

