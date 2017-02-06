Second driver involved in fatal collision that killed WTOC Don L - WTOC-TV: Savannah, Beaufort, SC, News, Weather & Sports

Second driver involved in fatal collision that killed WTOC Don Logana charged with DUI

The other driver involved in a deadly head-on collision that killed WTOC’s Don Logana in November has also been charged with DUI.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol says they arrested Erich Andrew Richter, 28, of Register, on Sunday and charged him with driving under the influence. 

This charge is a result of the fatal collision that occurred on US 17 (Speedway Blvd) in Jasper County on Sunday, Nov. 20 at 4 a.m. that claimed the life of Don Logana, who was riding in the back seat of the car Richter was driving. Officials said Logana was not wearing a seat belt.

The driver of the other vehicle that was involved, Cleveland Coleman, was also arrested for driving under the influence as well as several other charges.

Richter was arrested and taken to the Jasper County Detention Center on Sunday, Feb. 5. He has since been released on bond, according to the Jasper County Detention Center.

