Second driver involved in fatal collision that killed WTOC Don Logana charged with DUI

A driver involved in the fatal head-on collision that claimed the life of WTOC's own, Don Logana, has been charged with felony DUI, according to the Savannah-Chatham Metropolitan Police Department.
South Carolina Highway Patrol released the report Thursday in the deadly crash that killed WTOC's Don Logana.
We have heavy hearts in the WTOC newsroom this morning. We lost one of our very own, Don Logana. He passed away in an early morning car accident. Please keep us and the Logana family in your thoughts and prayers as we try to grasp this devastating news.
One suspect is behind bars and another is on the loose after Beaufort County deputies ran across a stolen vehicle in the Walmart parking lot on Hilton Head Island.
Georgia Governor Nathan Deal and GDOT commissioner Russell McMurry gave an update Wednesday morning on the progress of construction on I-85.
Thanks to your tips, CrimeStoppers has helped police get dozens of suspects off our streets and behind bars.
Six people were detained during the execution of a search warrant at a home on Salt Creek Road in Garden City.
Army Community Service, Ft. Stewart/Hunter AAF will honor military spouses on May 11 from 10 a.m. to noon at the 3rd ID Museum.
